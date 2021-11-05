SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.