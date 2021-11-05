Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $4.02 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.48. 52,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

