Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,870. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.61 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 39.91.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

