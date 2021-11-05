Piper Sandler Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Neutral

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $27.14 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 1,104,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

