Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.54. 29,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,878. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $261.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.