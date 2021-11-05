Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,850.00.

WZZZY stock remained flat at $$16.25 during trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

