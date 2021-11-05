Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

NYSE CS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 299,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,934. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

