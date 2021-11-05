Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $96.67 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises 4.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Wix.com worth $96,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.94. 2,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,279. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $248.49.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.