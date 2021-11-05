32,200 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.49. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,116. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.43.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

