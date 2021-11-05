CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 38.5% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Honeywell International by 127,702.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,946 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Honeywell International by 54.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,134,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $225.31. 38,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.22 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

