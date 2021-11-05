CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $334,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.27. 15,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,218. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

