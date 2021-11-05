Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 19,084 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 170.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $650.87 and a 200-day moving average of $595.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $298.96 and a 52-week high of $761.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.