Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,533. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

