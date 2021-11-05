Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 8,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,505. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

