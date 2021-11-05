Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Decreased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.