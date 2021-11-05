Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

HCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 56,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warrior Met Coal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.