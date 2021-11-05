National Bank Financial Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$1.64 on Friday, reaching C$51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82. The company has a market cap of C$12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$31.01 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

