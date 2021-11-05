Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 706,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 2.56% of Werewolf Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of HOWL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.99. 42,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

