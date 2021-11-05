Sphera Funds Management LTD. Raises Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 134,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $73.76. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,215. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

