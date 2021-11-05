Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 239.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $316.48 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.06 and a 12-month high of $317.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.15 and a 200 day moving average of $267.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,496 shares of company stock worth $8,485,584 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

