Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $136.60

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.76.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $19.09 on Tuesday, hitting $186.04. 330,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,946. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

