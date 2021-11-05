Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

