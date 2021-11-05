Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.13. 8,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $88.11 and a 52-week high of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hill-Rom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Hill-Rom worth $37,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

