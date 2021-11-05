Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,159. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

