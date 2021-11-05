Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

