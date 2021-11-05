ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.56. 45,001 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

