The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Raised by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

