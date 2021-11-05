General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

GE traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. 81,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,728. General Electric has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $115.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

