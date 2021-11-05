2,800 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.63.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.03. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,768. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.03 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

