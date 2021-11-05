Annandale Capital LLC Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 8.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $110.15.

