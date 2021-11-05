Hartree Partners LP Acquires 5,942 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TX shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

TX traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

