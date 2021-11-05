300,000 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

ACAH stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,253. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.