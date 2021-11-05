500,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

LEGO stock remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 309,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,730. Legato Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

