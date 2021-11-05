European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) is Hartree Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition makes up approximately 2.6% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

EUSGU stock remained flat at $$10.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,514. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

