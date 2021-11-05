Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1,946.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon makes up approximately 1.8% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.45% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

