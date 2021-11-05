Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 347,940 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Ardelyx makes up about 2.8% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 87,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,882. The firm has a market cap of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

