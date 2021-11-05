Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 30,428 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp makes up 3.6% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.35% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 3,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

