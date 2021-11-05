Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

TGT stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. 17,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.51 and its 200 day moving average is $239.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.