Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of TPI Composites worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.