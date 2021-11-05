Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 113,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

GM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 227,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,324,277. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.