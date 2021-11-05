GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 810 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $113.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.