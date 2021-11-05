GeoWealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.