GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

