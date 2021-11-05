GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $93.48.

