Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is GeoWealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.