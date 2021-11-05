Engine Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Engine Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 1.0% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

