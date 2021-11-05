Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

