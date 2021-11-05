Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. National Grid comprises 1.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $64.52 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

