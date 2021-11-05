Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

