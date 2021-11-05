Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $27.78 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,574 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

